Winnebago County Supervisors General Meeting 3/26/24

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. There will be three meetings today. The second will begin at 11:30am and the third will be at 11:45am. All of these meetings can be viewed by clicking the highlighted link above.

(Warning: A closed session may happen in the first meeting which cannot be viewed, but the video will return after the closed session is completed.)

The proposed agenda for the first meeting is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Consider for approval Resolution to accept bid from Peterson Contractors Inc in the

amount of $176,952.50 for Project No. BROS-CO95(87)—8J-95, G-03-N1 Bridge

Replacement, award the associated contract to the same, and authorize the County

Engineer to execute said contract.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Consider for approval repair on DD 18 Lat 23.

6. Open Forum.

7. Consider for approval Liquor license for The Barn Gruis Recreation.

8. Discuss quote from Midwest Waste LLC.

9. Discuss GO Possible Debt Schedule & Timeline.

10. Consider for approval County claims.

11. Consider for approval Payroll claims.