Winnebago Campgrounds Open

Spring is here and the two county campgrounds, at Thorpe Park and Dahle Park, are now open! As of Friday, April 26th, all utilities have been turned on and the tables and fire rings are available for use. Both parks also have pit toilets that are ready for use.

Camping rates at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, will remain at $12/night for the electrical/water sites and $8/night for the two primitive, tent-only, sites. Dahle Park rates for this year will be $10/night for all sites. Dahle Park is located four miles northwest of Lake Mills. Each park has self-registration, and no campsite reservations are taken; each site is available only on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a maximum stay of 14 days at each campground. Campers can pay for their sites with cash, a check, or their credit or debit card (using a slip provided in the payment box).

For more information about camping at either Thorpe Park or Dahle Park, you can visit the Winnebago County Conservation Board web site at www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation/ or you can contact the Conservation Board at 641-567-3390. Happy camping!