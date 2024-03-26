AudioBusinessMediaNews

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) is sponsoring its first annual “Coolest Thing Made in Iowa” competition. ABI spokesperson, Kelsey O’Conner says you don’t have to be a member to nominate a cool thing.

She says it also shows the varied jobs available in the state. O’Conner says agriculture is a major part of the state’s economy, but not the only industry.

You can make a nomination at www.coolestthingIA.com.

They will take nominations through April 8th and then move through until they have a final four.

She says the Coolest Things website can also answer any of your questions about the contest.

