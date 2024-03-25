Kirk E. Williams, 62, of Crystal Lake, passed away Friday, March 22, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the United Methodist Church in Crystal Lake.

Cataldo Funeral Home of Britt is in charge of arrangements.

Kirk Edison Williams, the son of Kenneth and Betty (Watson) Williams, was born October 6, 1961, in Des Moines. He attended school in Central Dallas County. Kirk worked various jobs in Iowa including carpentry. On June 10, 2017, he married Rita Chumbley at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake. They made their home in Crystal Lake. Kirk had a passion for helping friends and family. He was a nature guy and loved being outdoors either fishing or camping. Cooking for loved ones was one of his favorite things to do.

Kirk’s adventurous spirit lives on in his wife, Rita of Crystal Lake; eight children, Josh Williams of Perry, IA, Kayla Williams of Oxnard, CA, Haley Williams of Albert Lea, MN, Eric Robertson (significant other, Jennifer Swearingen) of Leland, Brittany Robertson of Forest City, Joshua Chumbley of Mitchellville, IA, Valerie Bergman of Fertile and Blake Davis (significant other, Chandal Geerdes) of Cedar Falls; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, Keith, Kyna, Kara and Karla; and many special close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Krista.

Cataldo Funeral Home

760 Center Avenue

Garner, IA 50438

PH: 641-923-2841

FAX: 1-888-810-8495

Email: [email protected]