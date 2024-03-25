Roger A. Rollefson Jr., age 71, or Forest City, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond, IA.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 5, 2024 at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating. A gathering and reception will follow the service at the funeral home until 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Roger Rollefson memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com