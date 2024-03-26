AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Wright Board Rezones Near Prestage Plant
The Wright County Board of Supervisors were asked by Wright County Planning and zoning Coordinator Jeremy Abbas to act on Ordinance #67, an amendment to Ordinance #64 changing a parcel of land from agriculture to commercial/industrial.
Abbas clarified with the Wright County Board of Supervisors why the action was necessary.
The board approved the changes to the ordinance and the resulting rezoning near the Prestage pork processing plant.