Garner Votes to Repay Internal Loan for Hejlik’s Third

The Garner City Council has moved to complete the Hejlik Third Subdivision Project. The council funded the project by borrowing from funds that could be appropriated toward the construction of the project. The council then took up a resolution that approved the internal transfer of $189,092 from the Local Option Sales Tax fund to the Hejlik’s Third Subdivision fund. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained why the city was essentially moving funds from one account to another in the budget.

The council approved the fund transfer to settle the internal debt.