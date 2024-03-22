Ernst Champions National Women in Ag Day

In celebration of Women’s History Month and National Agriculture Week, U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) led a bipartisan group of their colleagues, including every female senator, in highlighting the vital role women play in agriculture operations across the country by designating March 21, 2024, as National Women in Agriculture Day.

“Growing up on my family farm in southwest Iowa, I understand the triumphs and challenges that come with being a woman in agriculture. I’m honored to recognize the more than 1.2 million female farmers and producers in the United States that are essential to feeding and fueling our world,” said Senator Ernst, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee. “I keep a sign on my desk with the words, ‘the future is female’ and that especially rings true in the agriculture industry. Women who are producers, educators, advocates, and mentors lead the way in the field today and foster the next generation of agriculturalists for tomorrow.”

“Women have always played an essential role in farming,” said Senator Smith. “ I’m proud to support this bipartisan effort to set aside a day during Women’s History Month and National Agriculture Week where we step back and recognize the women who have been central to our agricultural achievements and success.”

Thanks to Ernst’s efforts, Women in Agriculture Day has been unanimously adopted by the Senate since 2022.

Senators Ernst and Smith are joined on the resolution by Senators Grassley (R-Iowa), Warnock (D-Ga.), Cramer (R-N.D.), Fetterman (D-Pa.), Risch (R-Idaho), Booker (D-N.J.), Hagerty (R-Tenn.), King (I-Maine), Shaheen (D-N.H.), Coons (D-Del.), Tillis (R-N.C.), Capito (R-W.Va.), Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Ricketts (R-Neb.), Hoeven (R-N.D.), Rubio (R-Fla.), Rounds (R-S.D.), Tuberville (R-Ala.), Stabenow (D-Mich.), Collins (R-Maine), Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Wicker (R-Miss.), Lummis (R-Wyo.), Thune (R-S.D.), Tester (D-Mont.), Bennet (D-Colo.), Crapo (R-Idaho), Durbin (D-Ill.), Murkowski (R-Alaska), Lujan (D-N.M.), Fischer (R-Neb.), Cornyn (R-Texas), Braun (R-Ind.), Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Scott (R-Fla.), Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Duckworth (D-Ill.), Manchin (D-W.V.), Cantwell (D-Wash.), Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Britt (R-Ala.), Welch (D-Vt.), Heinrich (D-N.M.), Warren (D-Mass.), Hirono (D-Hawaii), Hassan (D-N.H.), Murray (D-Wash.), Rosen (D-Nev.), Sinema (I-Ariz.), Padilla (D-Calif.), Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Baldwin (D-Wis.), Moran (R-Kan.), Daines (R-Mont.), Butler (D-Calif.), Mullin (R-Okla.), Wyden (D-Ore.), Scott (R-S.C.), Kennedy (R-La.), Boozman (R-Ark.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

This resolution is being led by Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) and Angie Craig (D-Ark.) in the House.