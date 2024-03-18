Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/18/24 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/906172373

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com or b1031.com by clicking on the link above.

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Second reading of An Ordinance Readopting Portions of the Existing Hancock County Code, and Repealing Ordinance 28 Possibly consider setting date and time for third reading or possibly consider waiving of third reading and adoption of An Ordinance Readopting Portions of the Existing Hancock County Code, and Repealing Ordinance 28 or

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider for approval Iowa Department of Transportation Agreement(s) for County Bridge Federal-Aid Funding: Project # BROS-C041(143)—5F-41, Iowa DOT Agreement # 2-24-HBPS -007, Project # BROS-C041(144)—5F-41, Iowa DOT Agreement # 2-24-HBPS -006, Project # BROS- C041(145)—5F-41, Iowa DOT Agreement # 2-24-HBPS -005, Project # BROS-C041(146)—5F- 41, Iowa DOT Agreement # 2-24-HBPS -008

9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider revised quote/invoice for Kruger Electric for heat detectors.

9:50 a.m. Andy Buffington, Communications Director, re: payroll change

10:00 a.m. Evan Beshey, Hancock County Agricultural Society, re: update on Hancock County Fair and discuss funding for the fair.

10:15 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

10:20 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution to Approve Disbursement of Funds for Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF)

Discuss and possibly consider quotes for drainage preservation project.

10:35 a.m. Consider claims

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item