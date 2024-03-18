9 and 69 Highways See Blocked Traffic

Drivers headed south from Leland and through Forest City experienced a rare sight and frustrating traffic issues on Monday morning. According to Forest City Electrical Department Manager Duane Kuhn, a transportation company was responsible for carrying an oversized load, a boiler, through Forest City and onto Fertile and Hanlontown before making it to the interstate.

Traffic had to be moved and all lanes had to be cleared according to witnesses. Two semi-trucks had to be used for hauling.

Kuhn’s electrical team had to use bucket trucks to clear the overhead electrical lines and raise them to a safe distance above the payload.

The trucks and payload made it through the Secor Avenue, 9 and 69 Highway intersection, then traffic returned to normal. The load went on its way to the interstate highway.