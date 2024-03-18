Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/18/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com or b1031.com by clicking on the link above.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. 9:15 a.m. Hear update on pipeline from Board of Supervisors.

7. Jeremy Abbas, Planning & Zoning, report on Public Hearing with Planning & Zoning Board

8. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.

a. Secondary Roads update

b. Review and act on Resolution 2024-12 for Establishment of Road Embargo for

construction

9. Old Business.

10. New Business.

11. Update on meetings.