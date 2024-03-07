Nunn Statement on State of The Union

U.S. Representative Zach Nunn (IA-03) released the following statement after the conclusion of the State of the Union Address:

“The American people are looking to our leaders to deliver results and solve the many crises affecting our country. As our border crisis spirals out of control, inflation skyrockets, and the opioid epidemic wreaks havoc on communities, the people deserve commonsense solutions from their elected leaders. We must do more to prevent deadly fentanyl from being transported directly into our communities. My guests, Deric and Kathy, understand all too well the toll fentanyl can take on a family after losing their high school-aged son, Sebastian, to fentanyl poisoning. The House has done its job to pass the most comprehensive border security solution and it is time for the President to work alongside us to save our kids and our country.”

Background:

Rep. Nunn’s guests for the State of the Union are Des Moines residents Deric and Kathy Kidd, who lost their son due to fentanyl poisoning during the summer of 2021. Sebastian, their son, was a rising senior at Carlisle High School who was battling anxiety and depression. Instead of taking prescribed medicine, Sebastian took what he believed was Percocet which he purchased via social media. Unfortunately, the pill was actually fentanyl and Sebastian passed away on July 30, 2021. Since the tragic loss of their son, Deric and Kathy are raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl. They recently joined Rep. Nunn’s community forum on the opioid crisis to share their story.

In Congress, Rep. Nunn is advocating for solutions to address the opioid crisis. In December, his bipartisan legislation to support Iowans fighting addiction passed the House of Representatives. He also introduced bipartisan legislation to increase access to naloxone to prevent overdose deaths. Rep. Nunn voted for the most comprehensive border security legislation last year and is a cosponsor of several bills to prevent China and Mexico from importing fentanyl into our communities.