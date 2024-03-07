Gov. Reynolds Statement on Biden State of the Union

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address:

“Three years of Joe Biden has led to record inflation, an open border, crime, and the destruction of America’s image on the world stage. Biden wants us to believe nothing is wrong, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Iowans, and Americans, know it. We are a resilient country, and we can restore our greatness. It begins with retiring Joe Biden and defeating him in November.”