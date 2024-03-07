Ernst Statement on the State of Biden’s Union

Following President Biden’s State of the Union address this evening, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released the following statement:

“You can’t put lipstick on a pig. No amount of positive spin about the state of our union will convince Iowans and Americans that life in Joe Biden’s America is good.

“President Biden has failed the American people, and our union is weak because of it.

“Prices remain too high, crushing our families and small businesses; our southern border is wide open to criminals and drugs; and our adversaries are emboldened, holding Americans hostage and targeting our brave servicemembers.

“This moment requires real solutions to the challenges facing folks in every corner of the country, and that’s what Republicans are offering. We will continue fighting to provide for a stronger, more secure, and more prosperous future for our country and her people.”

At this year’s address, Ernst hosted Hagit Chen, whose 19-year-old son Itay has been held hostage by Iran-backed Hamas since the October 7 attack on Israel.