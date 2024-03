23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 23

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep(s) of the Week are three Forest City seniors.

Emma Anderson, Zoey Holmes, and Jaden Jerome helped lead the Forest City girls’ basketball team to the state tournament, which they competed in last Monday.

All three played in the game, and Emma Anderson scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Indians. Holmes and Jerome both grabbed rebounds for Forest City.