Obits
Annie M. Avery
Rowan
Annie M. Avery, 92, of Rowan, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at the Iowa Specialty
Hospital in Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home,
111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will be in the
Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111
Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on
Saturday.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luicks Lane South
Belmond, IA 50421
641-444-3248