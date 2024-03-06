Annie M. Avery, 92, of Rowan, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at the Iowa Specialty

Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home,

111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will be in the

Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111

Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on

Saturday.

