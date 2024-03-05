Guth Addresses E-Verify Bill for Local Employment

Area employers are keeping a wary eye on a bill before the Iowa Legislature which will verify for them if a prospective employee is who they say they are and are legal to work in Iowa. State Senator Dennis Guth recently explained that the Iowa Senate has moved the bill forward to the House for consideration.

The effort is part of the goal to make sure employees are legitimate and that the company is reputable in its employment practices. Guth stated that he has had experience in this area and could not express his concern enough over it.

Statistics are showing a record number of migrants entering the country illegally attracted by jobs that may normally be filled by U. S. citizens. This would ensure that employers would not be caught off guard in hiring illegal immigrants.

The measure is currently in the hands of the Iowa House of Representatives.