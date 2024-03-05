Hanson Wins Scholarship at State Archery Contest

The state archery contest took place this past weekend and some 2,300 students from nearly 150 Iowa schools were in Des Moines to take aim in the state archery tournament. Zach Benttine, the Iowa DNR’s archery coordinator, says there were two types of competition for the students in grades four through 12.
Prizes included more than $20,000 in college scholarships based on performance at the state tournament, while another $10,000 were awarded outside of the competition to archers based on academics, essays, and other criteria.
The tournament is part of the National Archery in the Schools program where nearly 250 Iowa schools teach archery in the schools according to Benttine.
One of the scholarship winners came from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Courtney Hanson won the Iowa Bowhunter’s Association “Cal Stuchen Memorial” Senior Scholarship Award valued at $500. The scholarship award is performance based and there were four available scholarships in that category.
A complete list of winners follows:
Awards
General Awards:
Coach of the Year – Mitch Bock, Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids) – Plaque and $500 Gift Card
Team Spirit Award – North Mahaska Schools – $500 Team Equipment Grant
Haney Family Foundation Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)
$1,000 – Natalie Baustian, Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids)
$1,000 – Blake Peck, Mid-Prairie High School
$1,000 – Kassie Rummel, Solon High School
Chuck “Coach” Hallier Memorial Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)
$1,000 – Lucas Hledik, Central Dewitt High School
$1,000 – Sierra Snyder, Mount Vernon High School
Iowa Bowhunter’s Association “Cal Stuchen Memorial” Senior Scholarship (Performance Based)
$500 – Bullseye Top Senior Boy – Lucas Hledik, Central DeWitt
$500 – Bullseye Top Senior Girl – Megan Kremer, Marquette Catholic Bellevue
$500 – 3D Top Senior Boy – Thayer Rooney, Creston High School
$500 – 3D Top Senior Girl – Courtney Hanson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School
IBO 3D State Tournament Top Performers
Calina Olson, Springville Community Schools, won the girls 3D competition with a score of 292. William Frehse, Spencer High School, won the boys 3D competition with a score of 296. Both archers received a $1,500 scholarship and their choice of a custom Gen-X Bow package or $200 Gift Card.
Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana, was the girls 3D runner-up with a score of 290. Cade Elsenbast, Spencer High School, was the boys 3D runner-up with a score of 292. Both runner-up archers received a $1,000 scholarship.
Bullseye State Tournament Top Performers
Myka Hanscon, Orient-Macksburg Middle School, won the girls bullseye competition with a score of 292. Timm Chandonia, South Tama, won the boys bullseye competition with a score of 294. Both archers received a $1,500 scholarship and a Genesis Pro Bow.
Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana, was the girls’ bullseye runner-up with a score of 291. Gaige Mohr, East Union High School, was the boys runner-up with a score of 292. Both runner-up archers received a $1,000 scholarship.
High All-Around (IBO 3D/Bullseye Combined State Tournament Scores)
Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana, with a total combined score of 581 was the female high all-around champion. Timm Chandonia, South Tama, with a total combined score of 584 was the male high all-around champion. Both archers received a $1,500 scholarship.
IBO 3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)
Female – Ava Boldt, South Tama Middle School
Female – Shayla McDaniel, Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids)
Female – Calina Olson, Springville Community Schools
Female – Isabella Johnson, Independence High School
Female – Kaitlyn Oehler, Lawton-Bronson High School
Female – Ashlie Kascel, Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids)
Male – Grant Petty, Atlantic High School
Male – William Frehse, Spencer High School
Male – Timm Chandonia, South Tama High School
Male – Ethan Bannor, Madrid High School
Male – Ethan Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
Male – Carson Bright, Anamosa High School
Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)
Female – Ava Boldt, South Tama
Female – Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana
Female – Ella Noesen, East Buchanan
Female – Isabella Johnson, Independence
Female – Mickala Herrick, Anamosa
Female – Audrey Smith, Van Buren County High School
Male – Timm Chandonia, South Tama
Male – Evan Miller, Independence
Male – Reuben Koob, Oelwein
Male – Lucas Hledik, Central DeWitt
Male – Grant Petty, Atlantic
Male – Cole Rosa, Valley High School
More than 4,653 archers participated in Iowa’s National Archery in the Schools After-School League Program. The season ran from Dec. 1, 2023 – Feb. 11, 2024.
The state tournament was sponsored by
- National Archery in the Schools Program
- Iowa Hunter Education Instructor Association
- Iowa Bowhunters Association
- Chuck “Coach” Hallier Memorial Fund
- Haney Family Foundation
- Whitetails Unlimited
- Safari Club International
- Ducks Unlimited
- Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
- Pheasants Forever / Quail Forever