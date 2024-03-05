Forest City’s Hayden Brown, Colette Loges named to Class 3A All-State Teams

After a year of firsts, the Forest City girls’ basketball team added another one to the list—the first team to have two girls selected to the same all-state team in the same year.

The girls’ basketball season officially ended on Saturday night, so it’s time for postseason awards. Those started to come in on Monday when the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) announced its all-state teams for all five Classes. After what she achieved in her second varsity season, Hayden Brown was selected to the IGCA Class 3A Second Team All-State.

Brown was the only underclassman selected to the top two teams and one of only four underclassmen to be a part of the three-team all-state field, along with Spirit Lake sophomore Claire Turner, Cherokee freshman Addy Wolfswinkel, and Williamsburg’s sophomore Carly Rich.

Brown had a tremendous year for the Indians as part of the team’s record-breaking offense. Her 331 points tied for 6th all-time in a single 5-player season, while she also led the team in rebounding with 156, free throws made with 65, and field goal percentage (47.3%) was best by girls attempting more than one field goal.

Shae Dillavou was the last Indian selected by the IGCA when she was tabbed for the second team in 2022.

But Wait… THERE’S MORE!

Tuesday morning, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announced its all-state teams, and Brown was also selected to that organization’s second team. She was joined on the second team by Turner, while Wolfswinkel was named to the third team.

However, Brown wasn’t the only Indian team member selected this time. Forest City junior Colette Loges scored 290 total points while leading the team in steals with 69 and second in assists with 66 was also chosen as a third-team all-state. Loges made a team-high three-point baskets, nailing 53 this season, and shot 40 percent from the floor.