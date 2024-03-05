Ernst Honors Iowan Caitlin Clark, NCAA’s All-Time Lead Scorer

On Sunday, Iowa native Caitlin Clark smashed the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) all-time leading scorer record. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) are leading their colleagues in recognizing Clark’s incredible achievements as part of the Hawkeye women’s basketball team.

“Iowans are beyond proud of Caitlin Clark and thankful for the opportunity to watch one of the greatest athletes to ever play the game compete in our home state,” said Ernst. “Because of Clark and the whole Hawkeye women’s basketball team, women’s sports are rightfully being covered and talked about at the national level with the same fervor as men’s sports. Her talents and achievements are living proof for young women everywhere: nothing is impossible with hard work and dedication! As she begins her WNBA career, Clark should know that all of Iowa is behind her.”

“Caitlin Clark is a true generational talent who has cemented herself as the greatest college basketball player of all time. Her hard work, discipline and dedication has captivated the world and made every Iowan proud,” said Grassley. “Clark, alongside the entire Iowa women’s basketball team, is an inspiration to athletes of all levels, across all sports. All of Iowa will continue to cheer her on as she begins her professional career.”

“Caitlin Clark inspires us all,” said Miller-Meeks. “In February, Caitlin Clark officially became the Number 1 scorer in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history when she passed Lynette Woodard’s 3,649-point women’s college record, set from 1977-81 before the NCAA recognized the women’s sport. Over the weekend, Caitlin became the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader when she passed Pete Maravich’s career record of 3,667 points, which he set in 1970. I was honored to be able to attend the game and witness Caitlin’s out-of-this-world skills and team cohesion. I am proud that our delegation is recognizing our very own basketball phenom, and I cannot wait to see what records Caitlin will crush in the future.”

Read the resolution here.