Robert D. “Bob” Johnson, age 92 of Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street in Emmons, Minnesota with Pastor Ryan M. Henkel officiating.

Visitation for Bob will be from 1:00-2:00 PM at Emmons Lutheran Church on Thursday.

Interment will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Emmons, MN with military honors provided by the American Legion Louis Tveite Post #317 of Emmons.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills has been entrusted with Bob’s care.