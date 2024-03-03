Sunday Talk: Rowley on Recent Iowa Senate Actions

This week opened up with showcasing how unique Iowa weather is. From our home in District 5 all the way to Des Moines Tuesday brought in record setting temperatures, some registering at 78 degrees, while on Wednesday we had near zero numbers with scattered flurries. In the Senate we kept our focus on debate, committee action, and a number of visitors from our district. On Monday I floor managed SF 2359, a bill to increase the notice requirements for renewal/nonrenewal of personal lines insurance policies from 30 to 60 days. This bill gives additional time for you to shop or have your agent shop for insurance coverage in the event your insurance policy is being nonrenewed. Bills passed in subcommittees that I chaired or attended: SF 2375 – This bill is a comprehensive appropriations bill relating to the powers, duties, and responsibilities of state government entities associated with the budget, financial control, and information technology, making penalties applicable, and making appropriations.

HF 2260 – A bill for an act relating to the practices of performing rights societies. This bill addresses notification by performing rights societies such as ASCAP, BMI, SESAC and others when contacting an establishment about rights to have live music, broadcasting artist’s material, or content. The bill requires the person representing the organization to provide advance notice to the owner for an appointment if an establishment is not licensed by the organization. This licensing protects an artist’s product and royalties.

HF 2167 – A bill for an act relating to disaster aid including the disaster aid individual assistance grant fund and program and the disaster case advocacy grant fund and program. This bill raises the amount available to persons under 200% Federal Poverty Level to $7,000 in the event of a disaster proclamation. It also outlines the administration of the funds.

HF 2136 – A bill for an act relating to medical personnel authorized to withdraw a specimen of blood from a person suspected of operating while intoxicated. Under current law a licensed physician is listed to perform a blood draw. Under this bill, a list including RPNs, phlebotomists, and others are also authorized. Other Bills: SF 2204: Last week the Iowa Senate passed this bill which protects Iowa’s most treasured resources, our farmland. SF 2204 makes Iowa’s protection laws from foreign ownership even stronger, ensuring we know who is buying land in our state. This week the House debated and also passed this bill making it the first piece of legislation to be sent to the Governor’s desk for her signature.

SF 108: E-Verify passed this week in the Senate, requiring all businesses to use this system. It is a federal employment verification system used to verify the immigration status of a potential employee. Currently more than 5,000 businesses in Iowa voluntarily use E-Verify to ensure they are only hiring citizens and legal residents. It is one policy implemented at the state level to reduce incentives to cross the border illegally and begin to restore order and stabilize the current illegal immigration crisis. I am always happy to meet with constituents. If you do not have the chance to attend one of my district forums, you are always welcome to contact me and schedule a time if you are ever in Des Moines. Future Forums are: March 9 th at 8:30 – Emmetsburg Chamber of Commerce

March 23rd at 9:00 – Spencer (Eggs & Issues) – Chamber of Commerce The best way to contact me is email at [email protected] or by cell at (712) 330-5596. Have a great week! Senator Dave Rowley, District 5

Serving: Clay (Partial), Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago