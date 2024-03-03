Protect Yourself from Fraud, Identity Theft and Scams

Protecting yourself from fraud, identity theft and scams is a good idea, particularly for older adults, who scammers often target. This is an important message during National Consumer Protection Week, March 3-9, and any time of year, says Carol Ehlers, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“Your ISU Extension and Outreach county office wants to help you learn to spot, report and avoid scams,” Ehlers said.

ISU Extension and Outreach offers “Spot, Stop and Avoid Fraud,” a research-based workshop that is a part of the Stay Independent Healthy Aging series. The free workshop focuses on:

Frauds and Scams – what they are and which ones are common in Iowa.

Why the older population is a target for frauds and scams.

The warning signs of common frauds and scams.

Ways to protect yourself from frauds and scams.

The workshop is geared toward adults 60+ and/or their caregivers and will focus on identifying warning signs of common scams and reviewing ways to protect a person’s finances.

“Everyone, regardless of age, is a potential victim of theft and other fraud, swindles or scams – known as financial crimes. There are over 50 million Americans aged 62 and older, which puts older Americans at greater risk than the general population. In fact, elder financial fraud is the most common form of elder abuse,” Ehlers said.

If you would like this workshop offered in your community, contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office.

Visit the Federal Trade Commission website for free consumer education materials, including advice in multiple languages, and receive alerts from consumer protection experts.