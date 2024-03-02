Loren E. Kalkwarf, 91, of Garner, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Concord Care Center.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner, with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service time at church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Ministries in Des Moines.

Loren Eugene Kalkwarf was born on July 8, 1932, to parents Dick and Grace (Pals) Kalkwarf. Loren was raised on the family farm east of Belmond. He attended country school and graduated from Belmond High School in 1949. During his school years, he was known as a very good singer. He continued singing throughout his life, singing at numerous weddings, baptisms, funerals, and community events. On August 23, 1953, Loren married Alberta Jean Dirksen from Alexander. They farmed East of Belmond until 1978 when they moved to the new home, that Loren built east of Garner. During his farming years, Loren sold O’s Gold seed corn and Westfield grain augers. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Charlotte, LuAnn, and Mike. Loren continued working after retiring from farming as a woodworker. He spent countless hours working in his shop making furniture and “projects.” Loren spent many hours and drove numerous miles in support of various community service projects. For many years Loren and Alberta would collect clothing from businesses and individuals and drive them to Hope Ministries in Des Moines, where the clothing was distributed to needy people. Loren instilled in his family and friends the ethics of faith in God, honesty, hard work, and care for the needy. Loren and Alberta attended all their grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities until they were unable to physically attend them all.

He was a very active member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church where he served as a consistory member, mentor, teacher, and choir member. Loren was not shy to proclaim Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Loren and Alberta’s marriage produced three children, Charlotte Hanson of Clear Lake, LuAnn (Mark) Archer of Littleton, Colorado, and Mike (Maxine) Kalkwarf of Garner; six grandchildren, Spencer (Cali) Klooster of Garner, Justin (Katrina) Klooster of Klemme, Hayley (Andy) Muff of Ventura, Katie (Dayton) Archer of Colorado, Meredith (Landon) Quandt of Crystal, Minnesota, and Marty Kalkwarf of Ames; 11 great-grandchildren, Jordan and Logan Klooster, Carolina Klooster, Marrisa, Syndey, Leah, Ben, and Ryan Muff, and Rylie, Elliot, and Beckett Quandt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alberta; brother, DuWayne; and great-granddaughter, Sydney Muff.