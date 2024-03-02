Kathleen “Pat” Ziesmer, 93, of Clear Lake, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at the Concord Care Center in Garner.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2024, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Clear Lake with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the Pat Ziesmer Memorial Fund in care of David Ziesmer at 2285 260th Street in Garner, Iowa. Donations may also be made to St. Patrick’s Church Youth Ministry in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Pat Ziesmer, the daughter of Lee and Mildred (Renner) Parker was born on March 29, 1930, in Pipestone, Minnesota. Lee gave her the lifelong nickname of Pat because he would have named her Patrick if she had been a son. The family moved to Mason City where she graduated from high school. Pat worked at Stevenson’s Clothing store in Mason after she graduated from high school. Bob Wolfram introduced LeRoy to Pat and on April 16, 1950, they were married. They made their home on the farm in Ventura where they raised their five children. During this time, Pat was involved in school activities and supported her children at every event. In 1990, one of her dreams came true when they built a home on the North Shore of Clear Lake. They loved their happy hour cruises. The happiest of times were spent wintering in the warm Arizona sun. Pat and LeRoy did this for many years spending time with family and friends. Mom really lived for these winter trips. In her later years in life, after her children were grown, Pat worked at different boutiques in the Clear Lake area. She never lost her love of beautiful fashion or her incredible sense of style. LeRoy used to say that he was paying for her to work there because she often spent more on clothes than her paycheck would cover!

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Pat crocheted many lap blankets for the people around Clear Lake.

Pat is survived by three of her children, Jane (Doug) Beach of Kansas City, Missouri, David (Becky) Ziesmer of Garner, and Jana (Jim) Kerns of Kansas City, Missouri; one brother, David (Bonnie) Parker; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; sister, Marcia and brother-in-law, Bruce Boyd, daughter, Jody O’Donnell; son-in law, Michael O’Donnell; and son, Andrew Ziesmer.

A very special thank you to Concord Care Center in Garner. They gave her loving care and treated her as if she were a member of their family.

