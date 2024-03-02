Dean Robert Smith, 62, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at his home in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dean Smith will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 714, North Adams Avenue in Mason City with Father Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation for Dean Smith will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street North East in Mason City.

