Lake Mills Addresses ARPA Funding Possibilities

The American Rescue Plan funding or ARPA is still being used by local governments including the city of Lake Mills. Resolution 24-10 addresses possible expenditures the city has available to them according to Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price.

Price explained that the city may be able to pay for necessary projects that the city currently faces.

The city continues to look at its budget to determine where the monies can be allocated.

