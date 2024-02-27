Kanawha Reviews Proposed Curfew Ordinance

The Kanawha City Council is reviewing a proposed ordinance dealing with curfew times. The council went through a second reading of Ordinance 010924 according to Mayor Gloria Sobek. There were reasons for the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance details the specific times that youth in Kanawha must be at home.

City officials are concerned for the safety of the youth and the families of Kanawha in acting on this ordinance. The city council will perform a third reading in a future city council meeting.