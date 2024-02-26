Hancock County Presses for Payment from Summit Carbon Solutions

When the concept of carbon sequestration pipeline was first introduced to Wright and Hancock County residents, there were genuine concerns about safety, eminent domain issues, and emergency response criteria. Now add delinquent bills to the list.

Summit Carbon Solutions now owes approximately $75,000 in unpaid bills to county inspectors and officials statewide. Webster County alone is owed $15,000. The whole delinquency issue began in Hancock County where County Supervisors found that Summit Carbon Solutions bills were behind and unpaid. Supervisor Chairman Gary Rayhons explained position of Hancock County.

Hancock County has invested time and money into complying the needs of Summit Carbon Solutions, Inc. to inspect properties and other necessary work.

Rayhons believes that the company was unprepared for the action by the county.

All the while, area residents claim they have been threatened with eminent domain proceedings by Summit as counties are sued for passing protective zoning ordinances.

Rayhons wants to see some action on the bills but understands that his county is not the only one who is owed money for services rendered.

Rayhons cited what made up the expenses which have been billed to Summit Carbon Solutions.

Rayhons admits that he would like representatives from Summit to come to the table and bring some sort of resolution to all of this. He does confirm that this could be resolved quickly.