Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/26/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. The meeting can viewed live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Final Construction Progress Voucher for project BROSCHBP-CO98(79)—GA-98 for project closeout

through the DOT

d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Resolution 2024-06 – A Resolution to Approve Disbursement of Funds for the American Rescue Plan Act

13. Set hearing date for Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy

14. Mike Galloway, Employment discussion, possible exempt session per Iowa Code 21.9 – 9:00 A.M.

15. Water System Improvement Project

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. EMS Continued Discussion

18. Building Repairs

a.Court electric upgrade bids

b.Boiler repairs

19. Discussion/Possible Action – Health Insurance Incentive

20. Discussion/Possible Action – Alliant Energy’s Electric Rate Increase

21. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

22. Budget Update/Discussion

23. Department Head Discussion

24. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

25. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

26. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –

11:30 A.M.

b. DD #34 Bid Opening – February 26 – 10:00 A.M.

c. DD #14 Bid Opening – February 26 – 10:15 A.M.

d. DD #14 Landowners Meeting – February 26 – 11:30 A.M.

e. Union Mediation – March 11 – 10:00 A.M.

f. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024

Adjourn