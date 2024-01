Christian Allen, 49, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday,

February 2, 2024 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North

East in Clarion, with Father Kevin Earleywine officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the church on

Friday.