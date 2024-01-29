IDR Helps You Prepare for Tax Time

With tax filing season upon us, the Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding Iowans of the many resources available that can assist taxpayers with filing their tax return.

The Department began processing individual income returns at the same time as the IRS on January 29. This is because Iowa taxpayers are required to provide their federal return with their Iowa return. Iowa income tax returns are due on April 30.

The Department website (tax.iowa.gov) is a good starting point to find tax forms and answers to all kinds of tax questions. The Tax Guidance section has been improved to allow taxpayers and tax professionals the ability to easily search for tax guidance. The Expanded Instructions section provides line by line details to help complete the IA 1040. Specifically for tax year 2023, What’s New? addresses some of the most common filing questions about individual income tax changes, including:

Change in starting point for Iowa taxation

Required filing status

Increased retirement income exclusion

Change to Iowa health insurance deduction

New farm tenancy income exclusion

Significant changes to Iowa capital gains deduction

Filing Made Easy explains the filing process in three simple steps and includes information on how to file, avoiding common mistakes, and details regarding the status of a refund.

The Department is committed to helping Iowans understand and comply with their tax obligations. Last year, refund processing averaged 30 days or less throughout the tax season.

New This Year – The Kernel, GovConnectIowa’s new virtual assistant, becomes available February 1, 2024. Available 24/7, including holidays, The Kernel can answer general tax and licensing questions. With just a few clicks of the keyboard, users can now access instant, helpful, insightful answers. It’s important to note that The Kernel does have some limitations. The Kernel is pre-programmed with answers to common questions, therefore, users with detailed questions pertaining to their unique circumstances are encouraged to consult their tax preparer or contact the Department directly. The Kernel is meant to enhance the customer experience by providing quick, reliable information. For more details or to experience The Kernel, visit govconnect.iowa.gov. Ask The Kernel – he’s all ears!

If you still need assistance, there are multiple ways to contact the Department:

Website: tax.iowa.gov

Phone: 515-281-3114 or 800-367-3388

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Email: [email protected]