Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/22/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Receive quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Recorder.

7. Receive the Semi Annual report from the Wright County Treasurer.

8. Review and act on a payroll adjustment for Amanda Meyer in the Auditor’s office and

Jennifer Hogrefe in the Recorders office for a Department promotion.

9. Appoint members to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission.

10. Make an appointment for Troy Township Trustee and Eagle Grove Township Trustee.

11. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads update

12. 9:30 a.m. Duane Asbe with the Wright County Charitable Foundation to give annual

update and request continued funding.

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on meetings.