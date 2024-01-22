Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/22/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. Approval of minutes

6. John Scholl, Residential Manager, Beje Clark Residential Facility/Second District/Iowa Department of

Corrections – Updates for the Second District & Request for Advisory Board – 8:30 A.M.

7. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

8. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

d. DD 2 – Contractor’s Application for Payment #4 (Final)

e. DD 14 – Set Date for Bid Opening

f. DD 34 – Set Date for Bid Opening

9. Claims

10. Reports

11. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

12. Liquor License

13. Annual Manure Management Plan Update

14. Discussion/possible action – Resolution 2024-02 Worth County Right-To-Use Subscription Asset Policy

15. Discussion/possible action – Set max levy for FY24/25 Budget

16. Water System Improvement Project

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. EMS Continued Discussion

19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

20. Department Head Discussion

21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – tbd – – 11:30 A.M.

b. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Budget Meeting – Lake Mills – January 30 – 1:00 P.M.

c. Andrea Evelsizer, Executive Director, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa – Budget Request – January 29 –

9:00 A.M.

d. WMA Day At the Capitol – January 29 – 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

e. Sheriff Union Negotiations – February 5 – 11:00 A.M.

f. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024

g. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024

Adjourn