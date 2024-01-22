Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/22/24 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. Approval of minutes
6. John Scholl, Residential Manager, Beje Clark Residential Facility/Second District/Iowa Department of
Corrections – Updates for the Second District & Request for Advisory Board – 8:30 A.M.
7. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
8. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
d. DD 2 – Contractor’s Application for Payment #4 (Final)
e. DD 14 – Set Date for Bid Opening
f. DD 34 – Set Date for Bid Opening
9. Claims
10. Reports
11. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
12. Liquor License
13. Annual Manure Management Plan Update
14. Discussion/possible action – Resolution 2024-02 Worth County Right-To-Use Subscription Asset Policy
15. Discussion/possible action – Set max levy for FY24/25 Budget
16. Water System Improvement Project
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. EMS Continued Discussion
19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
20. Department Head Discussion
21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – tbd – – 11:30 A.M.
b. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Budget Meeting – Lake Mills – January 30 – 1:00 P.M.
c. Andrea Evelsizer, Executive Director, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa – Budget Request – January 29 –
9:00 A.M.
d. WMA Day At the Capitol – January 29 – 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.
e. Sheriff Union Negotiations – February 5 – 11:00 A.M.
f. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024
g. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024
Adjourn