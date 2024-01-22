Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/22/24 (LIVE)

Please join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/339254373

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Tom Christianson, Jaspersen Insurance & Real Estate, re: review of July 1, 2024 insurance changes

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change, consider Hancock County Secondary Road Right of Way Acquisition Policy for 2024, consider resolution awarding contract for projects BROS-C041(136)—8J-41 & BROS- C041(137)—8J-41, consider resolution awarding contract for projects BROS-C041(138)—8J-41,consider resolution awarding contract for projects FM-C041(139)—8J-41

9:45 a.m. Deb Engstler, Treasurer, re: consider resolution naming depositories, consider Treasurer’s Semi-Annual Report

10:00 a.m. Don Beussink, Cott Systems, re: presentation on digitization of drainage records, review quote for digitization of drainage records

10:30 a.m. Teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, re: consider change order no. 2 for JDD# 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD# 16, consider pay estimate no. 2 for JDD# 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD# 16 with Reutzel Excavating, Inc.

10:35 a.m. Videoconference with Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, and teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, re: consider completion of work report for JDD# 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD# 16 and set date and time for completion of work hearing.

10:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

Continue review of budgets for FY2024-2025