Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/2/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. The meeting can be viewed by going clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting.

2. Elect Chairman and Chairman Pro-Tem for 2024.

3. Approve the tentative agenda

4. Approve minutes of last meeting.

5. Approve claims for payment.

6. 9:10 a.m. Open forum for public input.

7. Kluss to give update on SCS Pipeline and the Ahlers & Cooney brief submitted to the Iowa Utilities Board.

8. 9:15 a.m. Wright County Fair Board annual update and request for funding.

9. Set reimbursable mileage rate for 2024 (current: .655)

10. Set Drainage warrant interest (current: 6%)

11. Designate official Wright County Employee Holiday’s for 2024.

12. Authorize petty cash funds for various offices.

13. Appoint an Eminent Domain Compensation commission.

14. Accept the count of cash held by the Wright County Treasurer at the close of business

December 29th.

15. Make the following appointments for 2024.

a. Courthouse, County Farm, Drainage township assignments

b. Appoint Supervisors to various boards/committee’s

c. Drainage Attorney (current: David Johnson)

d. Make appointments to fill unexpired terms of Township Trustee’s and Clerks.

e. Official newspapers. (Wright County Monitor, Eagle Grove Eagle, Belmond

Independent)

f. Medical Examiners and Investigators (every two years appointed)

g. Appoint member to Board of Adjustment for expired term

h. Appoint members to the Wright County Economic Development Commission/Board

i. Appoint member to Board of Health for 3 year term.

16. Authorize the following Resolutions

a. Resolution 2024-01 Attendance at meetings.

b. Resolution 2024-02 Payment of claims prior to a board meeting.

c. Resolution 2024-03 Treasurer Naming Depositories.

d. Resolution 2024-04 Construction Evaluation – Master Matrix

e. Resolution 2024-05 Sheriff naming depositories

f. Resolution 2024-06 Recorder naming depositories

g. Resolution 2024-07 Noxious Weed Control

17. Adam W. Clemons, P.E. – County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

18. Old business.

19. New business.

20. Update on meetings.