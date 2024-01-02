Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/2/24 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/568581269

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am and the meeting can be viewed by going to kiow.com. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Beginning of calendar year business:

Appoint Chair and Vice Chair

Appointments to various boards and commissions for the Board of Supervisors

Appoint Eminent Domain members

Authorize Auditor Eisenman to perform duties in the absence of the Board of Supervisors

9:10 a.m. Review minutes

9:15 a.m. *Public forum

9:25 a.m. Reaffirm Hancock County Board of Supervisors General Legislative Policies and Procedures

9:30 a.m. Designate official newspapers

9:33 a.m. Set mileage rate for 2024

9:35 a.m. Consider appointments to the Board of Health, consider appointment to Conservation Board, consider appointments to Zoning Board, consider appointment of Medical Examiner and Deputy Medical Examiner

9:40 a.m. Consider appointments to North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) Board of Directors: City representative and Economic Development, Transportation Policy Board (City Representative), North Central Regional Emergency Response Commission (NCRERC),

NIACOG Revolving Loan Fund Committee

9:45 a.m. Consider resolution for master matrix construction evaluation

9:50 a.m. Review and publish W-2 wages

10:00 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

10:15 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss 28E Agreement-Winnebago River Watershed Management Coalition Articles of Agreement, possibly consider Resolution to Approve Participation in Winnebago River Watershed Management Coalition Agreement, discuss and possibly consider Hancock County Policy Regarding Compensation for Damages for Drainage District Projects for 2024

10:30 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, Auditor, re: discuss HF718 mailing

10:40 a.m. Consider claims

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item