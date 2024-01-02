Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/2/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30am. You can join the meeting by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Oath of Office

5. 2024 Board Reorganization

6. Approval of agenda

7. Approval of minutes

8. Appointments

9. Authorizations

10. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

11. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Repair Request – DD 11 F

12. Claims

13. Reports

14. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

15. Liquor License

16. Construction Evaluation Resolution – Resolution 2024-01

17. Hourly Wages

18. Official Newspapers

19. Mileage Rate

20. Meal Reimbursement Rate

21. Water System Improvement Project

22. WINN-WORTH BETCO

23. EMS Continued Discussion

24. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

a.Annual Adjustment of Compensation

25. Department Head Discussion

26. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

27. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

28. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 8 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Worth County Budget Reviews – January 15

c. Worth County Libraries FY25 Budget Request – January 8 – 9:00 A.M.

d. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 & January 18, 2024

e. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024

f. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024

Adjourn