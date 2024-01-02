Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/2/24 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30am. You can join the meeting by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Oath of Office
5. 2024 Board Reorganization
6. Approval of agenda
7. Approval of minutes
8. Appointments
9. Authorizations
10. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
11. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Repair Request – DD 11 F
12. Claims
13. Reports
14. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
15. Liquor License
16. Construction Evaluation Resolution – Resolution 2024-01
17. Hourly Wages
18. Official Newspapers
19. Mileage Rate
20. Meal Reimbursement Rate
21. Water System Improvement Project
22. WINN-WORTH BETCO
23. EMS Continued Discussion
24. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
a.Annual Adjustment of Compensation
25. Department Head Discussion
26. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
27. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
28. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 8 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worth County Budget Reviews – January 15
c. Worth County Libraries FY25 Budget Request – January 8 – 9:00 A.M.
d. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 & January 18, 2024
e. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024
f. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024
Adjourn