Constance (Connie) Elaine Nyhus

Forest City

Constance (Connie) Elaine Nyhus, 85, of Forest City, IA departed to her eternal home December 12, 2023.

A memorial service for Connie will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Private burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Forest City.

Visitation for Connie will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Waldorf College M.O. Nilssen Scholarship: 106 South 6th St. Forest City, IA 50436

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.  641-585-2685

