Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/11/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda. Approve minutes of last meeting. Approve claims for payment. Open forum for public input. Receive the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff. Safety Committee

a. Consider Resolution 2023-42, Resolution of Public Purpose for Safety Trainings incentives. Wellness Committee

a. Consider Resolution 2023-42, Resolution of Public Purpose for Wellness program incentives. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads update Review the Health Insurance letter from Iowa State Association of Counties concerning the Health Insurance rates for FYE 2025. 9:30 a.m. Library Annual update and request for continued funding. Old Business. New Business. Update on meetings.

Hold a work session on Public Health Remodel after adjournment of regular meeting.