Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 12/11/23 (LIVE)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/565445789

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Alison Mason, RSVP, re: update and budget request for FY2024-2025

9:30 a.m. *Public hearing on final determination of sale of county farm located in sections 28 and 29, Garfield Twp.

Consider resolution for final determination on sale of county farm located in sections 28 and 29, Garfield Twp.

9:45 a.m. Consider resolution appointing compensation board members

9:50 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

10:00 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, Auditor, re: discuss and possibly consider township trustee and clerk training, discuss and possibly consider quote for election website design and development with Neopolitan Labs.

10:10 a.m. Consider Class C retail alcohol license with outdoor service for Czech Connection DBA Duncan Community Hall

10:15 a.m. Chris LaMont, Midwest Waste, re: update on rural recycling

10:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for electric work for Courtrooms

10:35 a.m. James Joslin, Mechanical Air Systems, re: update on HVAC project

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item