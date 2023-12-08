Sports
GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Week 2
Class 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
North Linn
|
4-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
3-0
|
2
|
3
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
3-2
|
3
|
4
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
4-0
|
4
|
5
|
Riceville
|
4-0
|
6
|
6
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
4-1
|
7
|
7
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
4-0
|
10
|
8
|
Calamus-Wheatland
|
4-0
|
11
|
9
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
|
3-0
|
13
|
10
|
Earlham
|
2-1
|
9
|
11
|
CAM
|
3-1
|
14
|
12
|
Woodbine
|
2-2
|
5
|
13
|
East Buchanan
|
4-1
|
8
|
14
|
Lynnville-Sully
|
5-1
|
NR
|
15
|
Holy Trinity Catholic
|
4-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: Marquette Catholic (12), Boyden-Hull (15)
Class 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
4-1
|
1
|
2
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
5-0
|
2
|
3
|
Panorama
|
4-0
|
3
|
4
|
Iowa City Regina
|
3-1
|
4
|
5
|
Nodaway Valley
|
2-0
|
5
|
6
|
Westwood
|
4-0
|
6
|
7
|
North Mahaska
|
4-0
|
7
|
8
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
5-0
|
9
|
9
|
Sioux Central
|
4-1
|
8
|
10
|
Central Lyon
|
5-0
|
10
|
11
|
Hinton
|
4-1
|
11
|
12
|
MVAOCOU
|
3-0
|
12
|
13
|
Cascade
|
2-1
|
13
|
14
|
Treynor
|
1-2
|
14
|
15
|
Jesup
|
4-0
|
15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Solon
|
5-0
|
1
|
2
|
Mount Vernon
|
4-0
|
5
|
3
|
Des Moines Christian
|
5-1
|
3
|
4
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
4-1
|
6
|
5
|
Benton
|
3-1
|
2
|
6
|
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
|
3-1
|
4
|
7
|
Harlan
|
4-0
|
7
|
8
|
Forest City
|
5-0
|
9
|
9
|
Monticello
|
4-1
|
8
|
10
|
Clear Lake
|
2-1
|
10
|
11
|
Algona
|
2-2
|
11
|
12
|
Roland-Story
|
4-0
|
12
|
13
|
Cherokee
|
5-0
|
14
|
14
|
Williamsburg
|
2-2
|
13
|
15
|
Chariton
|
4-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (15)
Class 4A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
5-0
|
1
|
2
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
4-0
|
2
|
3
|
Norwalk
|
6-0
|
3
|
4
|
North Polk
|
3-1
|
5
|
5
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
3-0
|
6
|
6
|
Mason City
|
3-1
|
4
|
7
|
Bishop Heelan
|
3-0
|
7
|
8
|
Ballard
|
3-2
|
8
|
9
|
Le Mars
|
4-0
|
9
|
10
|
Central DeWitt
|
4-0
|
10
|
11
|
Marion
|
5-0
|
14
|
12
|
Carlisle
|
0-2
|
12
|
13
|
Maquoketa
|
3-2
|
15
|
14
|
Western Dubuque
|
4-2
|
NR
|
15
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
2-2
|
11
Dropped Out: Sioux Center (13)
Class 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
4-0
|
1
|
2
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
5-0
|
5
|
3
|
Davenport North
|
3-2
|
4
|
4
|
Dowling Catholic
|
2-3
|
6
|
5
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
3-1
|
2
|
6
|
Waukee
|
5-0
|
7
|
7
|
Pleasant Valley
|
2-2
|
3
|
8
|
Ankeny
|
3-2
|
8
|
9
|
Cedar Falls
|
4-1
|
10
|
10
|
Sioux City East
|
1-2
|
9
|
11
|
Southeast Polk
|
3-2
|
11
|
12
|
Waukee Northwest
|
2-3
|
12
|
13
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
2-1
|
14
|
14
|
Waterloo West
|
3-1
|
13
|
15
|
Sioux City West
|
2-1
|
NR
Dropped Out: Muscatine (15)