GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Week 2

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: December 8, 2023
Class 1A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
North Linn
4-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
3-0
2
3
Martensdale-St. Marys
3-2
3
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
4-0
4
5
Riceville
4-0
6
6
Council Bluffs St. Albert
4-1
7
7
Algona Bishop Garrigan
4-0
10
8
Calamus-Wheatland
4-0
11
9
Coon Rapids-Bayard
3-0
13
10
Earlham
2-1
9
11
CAM
3-1
14
12
Woodbine
2-2
5
13
East Buchanan
4-1
8
14
Lynnville-Sully
5-1
NR
15
Holy Trinity Catholic
4-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Marquette Catholic (12), Boyden-Hull (15)
 
Class 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
4-1
1
2
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
5-0
2
3
Panorama
4-0
3
4
Iowa City Regina
3-1
4
5
Nodaway Valley
2-0
5
6
Westwood
4-0
6
7
North Mahaska
4-0
7
8
Aplington-Parkersburg
5-0
9
9
Sioux Central
4-1
8
10
Central Lyon
5-0
10
11
Hinton
4-1
11
12
MVAOCOU
3-0
12
13
Cascade
2-1
13
14
Treynor
1-2
14
15
Jesup
4-0
15
 
Dropped Out: None
 
Class 3A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Solon
5-0
1
2
Mount Vernon
4-0
5
3
Des Moines Christian
5-1
3
4
Estherville-Lincoln Central
4-1
6
5
Benton
3-1
2
6
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
3-1
4
7
Harlan
4-0
7
8
Forest City
5-0
9
9
Monticello
4-1
8
10
Clear Lake
2-1
10
11
Algona
2-2
11
12
Roland-Story
4-0
12
13
Cherokee
5-0
14
14
Williamsburg
2-2
13
15
Chariton
4-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (15)
 
Class 4A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dallas Center-Grimes
5-0
1
2
Clear Creek-Amana
4-0
2
3
Norwalk
6-0
3
4
North Polk
3-1
5
5
Waverly-Shell Rock
3-0
6
6
Mason City
3-1
4
7
Bishop Heelan
3-0
7
8
Ballard
3-2
8
9
Le Mars
4-0
9
10
Central DeWitt
4-0
10
11
Marion
5-0
14
12
Carlisle
0-2
12
13
Maquoketa
3-2
15
14
Western Dubuque
4-2
NR
15
Cedar Rapids Xavier
2-2
11
 
Dropped Out: Sioux Center (13)
 
Class 5A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
4-0
1
2
West Des Moines Valley
5-0
5
3
Davenport North
3-2
4
4
Dowling Catholic
2-3
6
5
Ankeny Centennial
3-1
2
6
Waukee
5-0
7
7
Pleasant Valley
2-2
3
8
Ankeny
3-2
8
9
Cedar Falls
4-1
10
10
Sioux City East
1-2
9
11
Southeast Polk
3-2
11
12
Waukee Northwest
2-3
12
13
Cedar Rapids Prairie
2-1
14
14
Waterloo West
3-1
13
15
Sioux City West
2-1
NR
 
Dropped Out:  Muscatine (15)
