SPORTS NEWS DECEMBER 8TH 2023
SPORTS NEWS DECEMBER 8TH 2023
The Algona Boys basketball team defeated Forest City in non-conference play Thursday night 68-49, in a game heard on KIOW. Forest City travels to Buffalo Center tonight to take on North Iowa. Josiah Kleveland will have the live play by play beginning at 6 pm tonight. The West Hancock basketball teams travel to Armstrong to take on North Union tonight. AJ Taylor will have the live play by play on B103 and the West Hancock video stream. Other Thursday boys basketball scores:
Bishop Garrigan 84, Newell-Fonda 55
South Hamilton 57, St. Edmond 56
Clear Lake 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 52
Thursday Girls Basketball scores:
Newell-Fonda 72, Bishop Garrigan 51
Osage 39, Crestwood 37
Central Springs 48, Eagle Grove 24
South Hamilton 58, St. Edmond 19
Waverly-Shell Rock 61, Clear Lake 32
Wrestling Scores:
West Hancock 39, Forest City 37
Osage 66, Forest City 18
Forest City 72, Newman Catholic 9
Osage 69, West Hancock 12
West Hancock 57, Newman Catholic 12
Lake Mills 63, Saint Ansgar 9
Lake Mills 63, North Union 12
Lake Mills 50, Central Springs 21
Central Springs 42, North Union 31
Central Springs 54, Saint Ansgar 24
North Union 54, Saint Ansgar 22
North Butler/Clarksville 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, Rockford 24
North Butler/Clarksville 63, Rockford 18