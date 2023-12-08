SPORTS NEWS DECEMBER 8TH 2023

The Algona Boys basketball team defeated Forest City in non-conference play Thursday night 68-49, in a game heard on KIOW. Forest City travels to Buffalo Center tonight to take on North Iowa. Josiah Kleveland will have the live play by play beginning at 6 pm tonight. The West Hancock basketball teams travel to Armstrong to take on North Union tonight. AJ Taylor will have the live play by play on B103 and the West Hancock video stream. Other Thursday boys basketball scores:

Bishop Garrigan 84, Newell-Fonda 55

South Hamilton 57, St. Edmond 56

Clear Lake 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 52

Thursday Girls Basketball scores:

Newell-Fonda 72, Bishop Garrigan 51

Osage 39, Crestwood 37

Central Springs 48, Eagle Grove 24

South Hamilton 58, St. Edmond 19

Waverly-Shell Rock 61, Clear Lake 32

Wrestling Scores:

West Hancock 39, Forest City 37

Osage 66, Forest City 18

Forest City 72, Newman Catholic 9

Osage 69, West Hancock 12

West Hancock 57, Newman Catholic 12

Lake Mills 63, Saint Ansgar 9

Lake Mills 63, North Union 12

Lake Mills 50, Central Springs 21

Central Springs 42, North Union 31

Central Springs 54, Saint Ansgar 24

North Union 54, Saint Ansgar 22

North Butler/Clarksville 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, Rockford 24

North Butler/Clarksville 63, Rockford 18