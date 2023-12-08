RSVP Asks Winnebago County Supervisors for Funding

Allison Mason, Director of Volunteer Services at NIACC recently addressed the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors about the possibility for funding from the board for the RSVP Reading Program. The initiative places reading tutors with students who may need the assistance in a fundamental aspect of learning.

Mason approached the board because of their direct involvement with all of the Winnebago County school districts.

Mason stated that RSVP is currently serving 118 students ranging from kindergarten to 8th grade. They are involved in 15 classrooms across Winnebago County and utilize 37 volunteers of which 32 serve in more than just one capacity.

This means that volunteers may only have time for part of the school year to help out while others can donate their time and effort for the entire year. RSVP makes accommodations for that which is why they are seeing strong success results according to Mason.

The RSVP program works off of a series of matching grants from the federal and state levels. The need for county assistance is great according to Mason.

The board agreed to take the request under consideration during the new fiscal year budgeting process.