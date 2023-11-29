Verlaine M. Swingen, 89, of Woden, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Concord Care Center in Garner surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 1, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden with Rev. John Heille officiating. Inurnment will be at Grant Township Cemetery northeast of Woden.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Friday.

Cataldo Funeral Home in Woden is in charge of arrangements.