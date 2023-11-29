Obits
Verlaine M. Swingen
Verlaine M. Swingen, 89, of Woden, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Concord Care Center in Garner surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 1, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden with Rev. John Heille officiating. Inurnment will be at Grant Township Cemetery northeast of Woden.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Friday.
Cataldo Funeral Home in Woden is in charge of arrangements.