Beef Cow Calving Clinics to Prepare Producers for Calving Season

What do all profitable cow-calf operations have in common? A live, healthy calf crop. To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season and subsequent breeding period, the Iowa Beef Center is offering two Advanced Calving Clinics on Jan. 15.

“Whether you’ve calved out 10 cows or 10,000 cows, there’s always a new tip or technique to learn to help you get one more calf born alive,” said Denise Schwab, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “These clinics will feature a variety of hands-on and classroom sessions, and opportunities to share questions and experiences.”

Session topics will cover essentials from conception to calving, including nutrition basics during gestation and early lactation, assisting at calving, working with your local veterinarian and calf health and care.

“We anticipate attendees will really enjoy the hands-on session led by clinical assistant professor Caitlin Wiley from the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine,” Schwab said. “This session focuses on troubleshooting dystocia issues utilizing a life-size cow model.”

Thanks to the cooperation and sponsorship of Zoetis, veterinarians Vickie Cooper and Marty Andersen will be discussing the importance of your local veterinarian and cow nutrition. Grant Dewell, associate professor in veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine and extension beef veterinarian at Iowa State, will discuss caring for the newborn calf.

Because the sessions are designed for individual hands-on learning, attendance is limited to 50 participants per clinic location and preregistration is required. The cost is $25 per person, which includes a meal.

Those who want to attend should register at least two days in advance of their desired location date by contacting the respective county extension office.