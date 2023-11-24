Late Harvest in South Central Iowa May be Overestimated

The latest USDA crop report showed south-central Iowa had 12% of its corn remaining to be harvested by the end of last week. Iowa State University field agronomist, Clarabell Probasco, says that seems a little high.

The report shows it’s the only region in the state with more than four percent of the corn left to harvest. Probasco says some rare wet weather may’ve impacted the harvest.

The southern counties often warm up earlier and get a jump on planting.

She says rain was not as plentiful after the early days, but the yields seemed to be okay.

She says the area could use some more moisture to recharge the soil.

The statewide corn harvest is on the same pace as last year, and ten days ahead of the five-year average.