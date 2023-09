23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 5

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from West Hancock

On Friday night, Kale Zuehl was West Hancock’s leading rusher in a 62-0 triumph over West Fork.

Zuehl rushed for 127 yards on 16 carries, averaging eight yards per rush. He scored two of the seven West Hancock rushing touchdowns, his longest from 14 yards away. He also had two 2-point—scores for the Eagles.

On defense, Zuehl had two tackles, one solo.