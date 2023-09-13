The North Iowa Childrens Museum is thrilled to announce the upcoming “When Pigs Fly” fundraiser set to take place at Plain Ol’ Pumpkins in Clear Lake, Iowa on September 30, 2023. This unique and exciting event promises a day filled with fun, laughter, and a

touch of whimsy, all while supporting the North Iowa Children’s Museums’ mission to inspire and educate young minds.

Foam Pigs Ready for Takeoff

The heart of the “When Pigs Fly” fundraiser lies in the chance to purchase an entry which corresponds toa number on a foam pig, ready for a thrilling journey through the skies. For just $25, participants can purchase one foam pig entry, or choose the “Piggy Trio” option, which includes three foam pig entries for a discounted price of $60. These delightful foam pigs are not only adorable but the key to winning fantastic prizes.

High Flying Action

The highlight of the event will be the moment when these foam pigs are released from an airplane soaring high above Plain Ol’ Pumpkins. Each pig will make its descent, and the excitement will build as they plummet towards a designated target area.

Prize Bundles Galore

The three foam pigs that come closest to the target will earn their lucky owners some incredible prize bundles, featuring generous contributions of gift cards from North Iowa businesses.

Community Spirit and Support

The “When Pigs Fly” fundraiser not only promises an exhilarating spectacle, but also embodies the spirit of community support. All proceeds from foam pig sales will directly benefit the North Iowa Childrens Museum, ensuring that educational programs and interactive exhibits continue to enrich the lives of young learners in our community.

Event Details:

*Date: September 30, 2023

*Time: 9:00AM – Noon (Foam pig drop will be at 10AM)

*Location: Plain Ol’ Pumpkins, 4333 260 th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa

*Foam Pig Prices: $25 for one, $60 for three

*Prizes: Gift card prize bundles from North Iowa businesses

*Additional Activities: Pumpkin picking, family-friendly games, corn maze, apple slingshot, and more! Join us on September 30th at Plain Ol’ Pumpkins for a day filled with laughter, excitement, and the chance to make pigs fly for a great cause. Purchase your foam pigs (which includes your entry into the event) today and be a part of this unforgettable event.

For more information and to purchase your foam pigs, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/d/ia–clear-lake/when-pigs-fly/