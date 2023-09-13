Sutton Foster to Appear at NIACC

First Citizens Bank proudly presents Sutton Foster at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. This presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Straight from her Broadway run as Marian Paroo in The Music Man opposite Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster is a Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer.

In the summer of 2021, Sutton reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London in which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony® Award for Best Actress in a Musical, one of her seven Tony® Award nominations.

Foster starred as The Baker’s Wife in the 2019 production of Into the Woods and also appeared on stage as the title role in the 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity, in the Broadway revival of Violet, and as Queenie in The Wild Party. She has also starred in the original roles of Millie Dillmount in the 2002 Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical, and Inga in Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s parody of the horror film genre, Young Frankenstein.

Her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone in 2006 earned her Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations. Foster has also been in Les Miserable, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie and Grease. Her Off-Broadway debut was as Prudence in Paul Weitz’s comedy, Trust starring Zach Braff, Bobby Cannavale, and Ari Graynor.

On television, Sutton led “Younger” and has also starred as Michelle Simms “Bunheads”, guest starred in the Netflix revival of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”, “A Million Little Things”, “Instinct”, “Flight of the Conchords”, “Royal Pains”, “Law & Order: SUV”, “Elementary”, and “Johnny and the Sprites”, and PBS’s “Sesame Street”. In 2014, Sutton made her feature film debut in The Angriest Man in Brooklyn and she appeared as Kerry in James Roday’s Halloween American comedy horror film Gravy.

Foster has toured the country as a solo artist featuring songs from her debut solo CD “Wish” as well as her follow up CD, “An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle.” She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series and many notable locations. Sutton released her third solo album, “Take Me to the World” in 2018. Sutton Foster is a must-see powerhouse on the NIACC stage.

Sutton Foster will be leading a Master Class for area high school students during her visit to Mason City. Foster holds honorary doctorates from Boston Conservatory and Ball State University. She teaches at Ball State as well as NYU.

To learn more about Sutton Foster, visit their website at suttonfoster.com.